Our view: Hit the breaks on controversial bills in Albany

Since winning control of the state Senate in the 2018 election, Democrats have had free rein to pass legislation in New York, but lawmakers need to remain mindful that they represent all New Yorkers, not just those who agree with their policy positions.
To be fair, Democrats won the majority at the ballot box, and legislators then dove into a busy 2019, passing long-overdue legislation to institute early voting, create a permanent cap of the growth of property taxes and strengthen laws against sexual harassment in the workplace.
Not all of the legislation has been met favorably, however, and a poll showing that many New Yorkers have a negative view of one major change may be a sign that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders tried to do too much too fast.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the criminal justice reforms passed last year eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes, but public safety officials say that some dangerous criminals are now being released right along with petty thieves, and legislative leaders have thus far refused to entertain calls for tweaking that law to make it more palatable to a greater number of people.
As the Legislature begins digging into bills tied to the next state budget, additional reforms some are pushing this year include mandatory parole hearings for older inmates, some of whom are locked up because they committed despicable crimes, and we urge lawmakers to hit the brakes until this and other controversial measures can be fully examined and debated.
Just because Democrats have the numbers to pass legislation doesn't mean that they should. The overall goal in governing the state needs to be passing the best legislation possible, and that means Democrats taking the time to listen to the concerns of their more moderate colleagues — and the Republicans across the aisle.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.