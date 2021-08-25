Our view: Hochul brings clean slate New York, upstate needs

It was a historic day for New York Tuesday as the state's first woman governor was sworn into office. Gov. Kathy Hochul hadn't planned on becoming the state's 57th executive branch leader, but she is eminently qualified for the job, and we have every reason to believe that having her in charge bodes especially well for upstate communities such as ours.
Hochul definitely knows Auburn and Cayuga County — and she genuinely seems to like it here. She has visited the area several times and has been a vocal advocate for the positive things people are working to accomplish here. Local leaders describe her as "an ambassador for our community" and "a great friend to Cayuga County."
We like that she has upstate roots, when so much power in the state is concentrated in NYC, and we were happy to hear her say this week that New Yorkers can expect to see some positive changes in Albany.
We recognize, of course, that she has an awful lot to juggle in the next few weeks and months, but one thing we hope to see change right away is for Hochul to demonstrate a true commitment to open government.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was far too secretive, combative and defensive. Government transparency has been sorely lacking for more than a decade because of his style of leadership, which included the continuation of the closed-door, horse-trading process by which the majority of state budget bills are brokered every spring.
Hochul comes into office with a strong resume, but she's going to have to work hard to convince people she should remain in office, as she has already said she plans to run for a full term. Changing the culture in Albany can go a long way in that regard.
“I want people to believe in their government again," she said on Tuesday. "It’s important to me that people have faith."
We will undoubtedly disagree with Hochul over some things as time goes by, but right now we're content to wait and see the direction her administration begins to take as she dives into the job.
We're glad that Hochul is familiar with our little part of the state, and we're optimistic that Auburn and Cayuga County — in addition to the state as a whole — will benefit by having her in charge.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.