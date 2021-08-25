Our view: Hochul brings clean slate New York, upstate needs

It was a historic day for New York Tuesday as the state's first woman governor was sworn into office. Gov. Kathy Hochul hadn't planned on becoming the state's 57th executive branch leader, but she is eminently qualified for the job, and we have every reason to believe that having her in charge bodes especially well for upstate communities such as ours.

Hochul definitely knows Auburn and Cayuga County — and she genuinely seems to like it here. She has visited the area several times and has been a vocal advocate for the positive things people are working to accomplish here. Local leaders describe her as "an ambassador for our community" and "a great friend to Cayuga County."

We like that she has upstate roots, when so much power in the state is concentrated in NYC, and we were happy to hear her say this week that New Yorkers can expect to see some positive changes in Albany.