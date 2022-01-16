Our view: Hochul can do more on harmful algal blooms

In conjunction with Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State speech delivered on Jan. 5, her administration published a briefing book that expanded on the themes of her address.

It was an impressive document in scope, with more than 230 pages describing programs the governor wants to implement to help solve problems and improve lives of New Yorkers.

But we couldn't help but feel disappointed in the level of attention the governor gave to what continues to be a huge statewide problem that has been especially damaging to the Cayuga County area: harmful algal blooms.

Tucked on page 166 is one paragraph about a commitment to a state grant program for replacing aging septic systems. It's the only mention we could find of how Hochul believes the state can do more to reverse the trend of HABs proliferating every summer and early fall in New York water bodies, posing a threat to clean drinking water supplies and making recreational activities on the water potentially hazardous to the health of people and animals.

Funding to reverse damage from septic is important, to be sure. But that's a program that's been in past budgets, so it's hardly an expansion of efforts to combat HABs.

We hope Hochul and her environmental health advisors will outline plans to do much more related to HABs. Perhaps this week's executive budget proposal will be offer some steps in that direction.

One effective action that the state could take was suggested by Cayuga County, city of Auburn and town of Owasco leaders last summer. That's when local leaders spoke out to call for expedited state Department of Health approval on new rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed that local officials approved and sent to the state in the fall of 2020.

They also suggested the state could use the Owasco Lake process as a template for other communities dealing with HABs and establish a streamlined process for getting these much-needed updates approved by the state.

Unfortunately, nothing has happened since. We now face the possibility of a second HABs season with proposed rules and regulations for Owasco Lake that are tangled up in Albany's notorious bureaucracy.

The single paragraph on HABS in the governor's State of the State briefing book finished with this sentence: "Rather than just treating HABs once they have formed, these (septic) grants will enable a proactive approach to mitigating these environmental hazards before they start."

That concept of being proactive HABs is exactly what the watershed rules and regulations changes are all about. It's vital that the Hochul administration finish the job and approve the Owasco Lake proposal, and that the governor works with the state Legislature to make the rules updating process for other watersheds much more efficient.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

