Our view: Hochul clearly the better choice for governor

Voters in New York state have a stark contrast in choices in the race for governor.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is running for a full term after taking office following the August 2021 resignation of Andrew Cuomo. She is the first female governor in state history. She is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines.

She served as Erie County Clerk before being elected to represent the state's 26th Congressional District and later served as lieutenant governor in the Cuomo administration.

Zeldin, who currently represents New York's 1st Congressional District, previously served four years in the state Senate. He is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.

One issue we have with Zeldin's campaign is his complete lack of a plan to work with the state Legislature.

Some of his boldest claims about what he plans to do on "Day One" involve repealing established laws by executive order and removing an elected district attorney he has labeled as being soft on crime.

That's not how things work in a democracy, because the governorship was never intended to be a monarchy. If a district attorney — or any other public official — is failing their constituents, they can be voted out of office. That's not for the governor to decide.

"Vote like your life depends on it" Zeldin says in a campaign ad, thoroughly embracing the embarrassing tactic of trying to scare voters over the issue of crime.

Worse yet, he has proven to be completely out of touch with not only New Yorkers, but many members of his own party, with his close association with — and support of — disgraced former President Donald Trump.

As a staunch supporter of Trump's toxic brand of politics, he voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election even after it had been made definitively clear that the results were valid. He later tried to stop the formation of the congressional committee looking into the facts of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

We find it unfortunate that Republicans failed to choose a better candidate when they had the chance. Westchester County businessman Harry Wilson, who worked as an advisor to President Barack Obama's administration, really stood out in a crowded Republican primary election field. Wilson ran on a much more moderate platform that included a pledge to work in a bipartisan manner if elected, but his party rejected that notion in backing Zeldin, one of the more divisive and radical candidates we have come across in years.

Hochul may have stepped into the role of governor somewhat unexpectedly, but she did so with the backing of a strong resume. As lieutenant governor, she traveled all over the state, listening to the varied concerns of people from diverse regions.

We appreciate that she's an upstate native who understands the concerns of people outside New York City. She has taken the time to visit Auburn and Cayuga County and has gotten to know our local leaders and the issues important to the people who live here.

As evidence of Hochul's willingness to put politics aside for the good of the people, she worked with Democratic leaders in Congress and Republican leaders in Onondaga County to help bring the Micron deal to fruition, an economic development victory that will positively impact central New York far into the future.

We were critical of Hochul's use of extended emergency powers to make unilateral decisions about state spending to address COVID-19 because those issues should have been more quickly put back in the hands of the Legislature after the pandemic was under control.

Her stated goal of working on a reuse plan for shuttered state prisons has lagged; she needs to work with lawmakers to iron out some problems with regard to bail reform, firearms restrictions and the safety and security of prison employees and incarcerated individuals; and, if elected, we urge her to involve Republican lawmakers while putting together the next state budget.

All things considered, while Hochul may not be perfect, she is far and away the better choice to lead the state for the next four years.

The Citizen endorses Kathy Hochul for governor.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.