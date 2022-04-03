Our view: Hochul deserves blame for NY budget being late

The New York state budget will not be enacted on time this year, as Friday's deadline came without even as much as a press release announcing that agreements have been reached, let alone the publishing of thousands of pages of bills that state legislators must review and approve.

The need for making the state's April 1 budget deadline can be overstated at times, but there's also a point when the New York fiscal year spending plan needs to be finalized so local governments can do their own budgeting. That's especially true for public school districts, which will be required to finalize their own budget proposals later this month that get put before the voting public in mid-May.

While Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement last week claiming progress in budget negotiations with fellow Democrats, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Steward-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, comments from rank-and-file legislators point to clear problems they are having with two issues.

There's the governor's proposal to undo some of the bail and criminal discovery changes enacted by many of those same legislators in recent years. And there's the governor's negotiated deal to spend nearly $1 billion for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills football team.

Both of these proposals face strong opposition, particularly from downstate Democrats who make up the bulk of the majority conferences. These proposals also came well after the governor submitted her original budget plan and the formal amendments to that plan a month later.

That failure to get the full Legislature involved in working on those issues early on this session was a mistake by the governor, because it's clear they are a big reason for not having a budget in place by now.

If talks don't result in a budget deal by the end of this week, Hochul and the legislative leaders may need to drop those items from the budget, and attempt to hammer them out as standalone legislation during the remaining weeks of the session.

And if she's fortunate enough to be elected this fall for a full term that starts in 2023, the governor needs to improve her budget negotiation tactics in the future.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

