Our view: Hochul needs to address watershed protection

Gov. Kathy Hochul, newly elected to a four-year term, will deliver her State of the State address on Tuesday, a speech that will give an overview of what priorities she hopes to tackle in conjunction with the state Legislature.

Given the campaign battle in the fall, as well as what she's said in recent weeks ahead of and at her inauguration, it's almost certain she'll talk about the need to combat gun violence, crime, economic development and unaffordable housing.

We would also expect that she'll touch on the environment and climate change, and to that end, we hope to hear a strong commitment to reversing the worsening problem of harmful algal blooms in state water bodies.

Cayuga County-area residents know all too well about HABs, which have grown in frequency and intensity in Cayuga, Owasco and Skaneateles lakes for several years. And while some impressive and promising work has taken place to deal with the problem, public drinking water users in about half of Cayuga County continue to wait on state action on an update to the Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations.

As the Cayuga County Board of Health noted in a letter to the governor last month, official adoption of the draft rules sent by local officials to state Department of Health more than two years ago is nowhere in sight. For a governor who has rightfully characterized climate change as a problem that must be confronted with urgency, this level of bureaucratic inefficiency on a specific plan to deal with a climate change-rooted problem can't be justified.

HABs are a problem that will only get worse under the status quo. Water temperatures are rising, and extreme rainfall events that produce heavy runoff from land into the water are happening with more frequency. It's a recipe for toxic algal blooms. But most watersheds are protected by rules and regulations that haven't been updated in decades.

We don't expect necessarily expect Hochul's speech, or the more detailed briefing book that usually follows its delivery, to specifically site adoption of Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations as a priority. But we do hope to see a comprehensive HABs action plan. And that plan must include a process for expeditious reviews of all watershed rules and regulations for water bodies that are sources of public drinking water.

