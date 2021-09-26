Our view: Hochul needs to get new Owasco Lake rules OK'd

Gov. Kathy Hochul put considerable emphasis last week on goals and projects aimed at tackling climate change and helping New York communities become more resilient to its effects.

One of those effects, as residents in the Owasco Lake Watershed know far too well, is the proliferation of harmful algal blooms. Warmer water temperatures that foster HAB growth and an increase in extreme precipitation events that wash damaging nutrients into water bodies have caused a need for revamped watershed environmental regulations.

Thanks to the comprehensive efforts of a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the Owasco Lake Watershed, a revised set of rules and regulations have been developed and sent to the state.

But 11 months since New York's Department of Health received that proposal, no final action has taken place.

The time for excuses on this inaction is over. It's been over for months. When local officials passed a resolution in July urging to the health department to prioritize and finish the work, nothing seemed to happen. With Hochul recently taking over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Auburn and Owasco officials passed another resolution earlier this month specifically asking the new governor to get involved.