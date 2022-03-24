Our view: Hochul should put the brakes on bail reform

There has been a great deal of debate over how well — or how poorly — bail reform is working out in New York state, but any additional changes to the system deserve thoughtful consideration rather than a rush to judgment.

While evidence that violent crime is somehow skyrocketing because fewer people are being held in jail is quite flimsy, there is an argument to be made that some people charged with crimes are being set loose when they really shouldn't be.

The truth is that bail in New York had historically affected Blacks in disproportionate numbers, so eliminating bail for minor offenses immediately improved the fairness of the system. That being said, people bent on a life of crime now know full well that the state can't hold them, so they now have less incentive to bother following the rules.

For one thing, we are among those who would like to see judges given more discretion to decide if someone should be held in custody or released pending trial.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently indicated she wants to make changes, such as canceling the option for an appearance ticket to be written for people who have already gotten one of those in the past 18 months.

But as much as some commonsense changes should be made to the law, bail reform is one of those issues that has no business being rushed into the state budget. It is a super controversial issue that should be considered on its own merits. So while we agree that bail can be improved, it makes no sense to include it in a package of 100 laws that have no bearing on one another.

The governor and the Legislature should use what little time is left before April 1 to put together the most responsible spending plan for the state and remember that their work isn't supposed to begin and end with that annual exercise.

Hochul and legislative leaders should take all the time they need to gather more statistics on how well bail reform is or isn't working and then debate the issue for as long as necessary to come up with changes that will balance the rights of defendants with the need to maintain public safety.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0