Our view: Hochul should sign economic development reform bills

One of the many abuses of power and transparency failures of the Gov. Andrew Cuomo administration involved the executive chamber's approach to economic development projects. As part of his notorious demands for control and credit, he made a series of changes to how economic development agencies were structured, what type of independent oversight was in place to flag abuse and corruption, and the visibility of the process to the public.

In an election year in which one of her goals should be trying to show her commitment to undoing Cuomo-induced damage, current Gov. Kathy Hochul should not hesitate to sign a couple of bills into law that would reform the state's economic development system.

Last week, more than 20 good-government and advocacy groups urged the governor to sign bills passed by the state Assembly and Senate that would increase transparency by opening the meetings of state economic development community advisory groups and restore oversight powers of the Public Authorities Control Group.

Among the organizations signing off on a letter to the governor calling for her to sign these bills into law were Reinvent Albany, Citizens Union, Common Cause, League of Women Voters of New York State, New York Public Interest Research Group and New Yorkers for Fiscal Fairness.

"We ask that you fulfill your promise to make New York State government transparent by calling for and signing into law as soon as possible and with no chapter amendments the following bills, which will reform the state’s process for considering and approving economic development projects," they wrote, before explaining the improvements that both bills would bring.

"Currently, there are no requirements that information regarding the potential spending of billions in taxpayer dollars is shared proactively with the public at large. This legislation will require that community advisory committee meeting materials are published online, which is a meaningful step forward in increasing transparency of economic development project consideration. ... Additionally, CACs have in the past met privately ... and members have been instructed to treat discussions and materials provided as confidential, even though meeting materials are subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL). The practice of having a 'gag order' for members of community advisory committees is anti-democratic and runs counter to the presumption of access under our state’s transparency laws."

Regarding the Public Authorities Control Board, they added this:

"The move by the former Governor to limit PACB members’ authority to only consider whether there are sufficient funding commitments for projects is counter to the purposes of the PACB, which was founded in the wake of the Urban Development Corporation (now ESD) crisis of the mid-1970s. Then, as now, it was crucial that an informed board act independently and in the public interest to determine project feasibility."

Hopefully the new governor heeds the advice.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.