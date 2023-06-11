Among the many pieces of legislation state lawmakers approved in the final hours of the 2023 session was the so-called Clean Slate Bill. If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the measure would automatically seal the majority of state criminal convictions from public view.

A personal's criminal record would essentially disappear three years after sentencing or time served for misdemeanor convictions, and eight years for felonies. Sex crimes and most class A felonies, such as murder, would not be eligible for sealing, and some employers deemed to have extra-sensitive concerns regarding criminal histories of prospective employees would still have access to records.

The bill passed on party lines, with the Democratic majority saying it's needed to give people a fair shot at getting secure employment after they've paid their debt to society for actions in their past. The Republicans, with the support of much of the law enforcement community, oppose the measure, saying it would jeopardize public safety.

It was not clear if Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign the bill or veto it. She had this to say regarding the issue last week: "It's not a simple answer. These are complicated issues, far more than people may realize at first glance. My goal as governor is to make sure we have forward thinking, progressive policies that actually work."

The last three words of that quote are key, and we urge the governor to come the conclusion that this bill in its current form, like some other criminal justice reform measures that have already become laws, would have massive unintended consequences.

We're sensitive to the concerns that advocates have about the challenges people face, but we don't view the long-term solution as being rooted in the elimination of public access to justice system records. Better efforts and investments need to be made in providing support services and training for convicted individuals so they can transition into becoming productive members of society after serving their punishment.

And there's also many crimes and types of employers that aren't on this bill's exemption list for which it's obvious that unintended consequences will surface. A company looking to fill an opening that handles people's money should be able to find out about a person's conviction for financial embezzlement. Voters should be able to learn about an elected office candidate's criminal past. And there are certainly a long list of jobs that probably shouldn't be held by a violent felon who is dangerous but has not committed a sex crime or murdered anyone.

There may be a version of "Clean Slate" that can safely and responsibly help improve the employment landscape for people trying to rebuild their lives after criminal mistakes. The Legislature, however, has not yet passed it.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd