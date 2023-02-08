Among a handful of major initiatives in Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023 agenda is a plan to expand availability of housing in New York state as part of an effort to turn around the long-running trend of population loss.

For some areas of the state, particularly in the downstate region that includes New York City and Long Island, the concept is solid because there's a decided lack of quality, affordable housing options. And overly restrictive zoning in some of those places has prevented the problem from being addressed adequately through the construction of affordable housing units.

At the heart of the governor's proposed plan to grow the state's housing stock is a requirement that all villages, towns and cities meet a new housing creation target of 1% every three years. Failure to do so could lead to a situation in which the state would be able to override local reviews of affordable housing project proposals.

The goal is to create 800,000 new housing units in New York over the next decade, something the governor believes will help keep people in the state and bring in new residents.

There is some help on the table under the plan to help municipalities attract developers. Hochul proposes a $5 million low income housing tax credit that could be used on mixed-income projects.

We can absolutely see this package working well, and achieving the overall policy goal, in some areas of the state. But we also can't imagine how it would possibly apply to vast areas of rural upstate New York, including many municipalities in Cayuga County.

The reason goes back to basic supply and demand. There's simply not the demand that would fill up a wave of new housing projects in a large portion of the small towns and villages in the Cayuga County-area, which is not unique to upstate in that respect.

We urge the governor and the Legislature to work with municipalities to fine tune this proposal so that it doesn't attempt to impose a solution to problems in places where they don't really exist.

