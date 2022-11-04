Our view: Holden is only reasonable choice for Congress

One thing that's certain for Cayuga County residents regarding their next representative in Congress: Neither person on the ballot will be similar to U.S. Rep. John Katko, the moderate Republican who won four straight elections. Redistricting split the county off from the Syracuse area, known for its centrist politics, and lumped it into a massive new district that's tilted heavily in favor of the GOP. Moreover, Katko decided against running for another term after he was largely ostracized for rightfully voting to impeach Donald Trump following the failed insurrection in 2021.

But while Steven Holden and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney would be a major shift from Katko's representation, only one has shown they could be trusted to put aside vitriolic politics to work for the betterment of constituents.

Tenney is in her second term as a congressional representative, but her district does not currently include Cayuga County or much of any part of the new 24th. But seeking the easiest path to another term, she exercised her right to choose the district she'd run in, and to her credit, did relocate during this campaign to Canandaigua. Holden, a U.S. Army veteran who is new to running for office, also comes from outside the boundaries of the district, although he's lived much closer to it as an Onondaga County resident and plans to move into the 24th if he wins.

It's not hard to find major differences between these candidates, and that starts with what should be a huge concern for all Americans: protecting Democracy. Holden rightly views what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol as a Donald Trump-driven attack on our government, and wants to make sure we never allow such an ugly scene to ever happen again. Tenney, like so many who have put blind loyalty to Trump ahead of all other priorities, has amplified the lies about the 2020 election results and simply could never be trusted to act with integrity if anything similar were to happen this year or in 2024.

But even if one believes that concerns about Jan. 6 and democracy are overblown, there's a mountain of reasons to be deeply concerned about having Tenney as a representative for this county.

Her voting record shows that unlike Katko, she is not interested in reaching across the aisle to enact meaningful legislation that would greatly benefit her district. She voted against arguably the two most important bills for upstate New York, the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and the chip manufacturing support act, because that was the directive of party leadership — which still starts with the twice-impeached ex-president who is under multiple criminal investigations.

What Tenney prefers doing over legislating is making inflammatory comments and introducing meaningless bills. She's on the record as wanting to impeach President Joe Biden even though she can't come close to pointing to a legitimate reason for it (a disagreement over border policy is not a high crime or misdemeanor).

She recently mocked the brutal assault of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, tweeting "LOL" at a homophobic post made by a far-right account. She responded to the aftermath of the awful 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, by saying "it’s interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats."

Those are just three of far too many examples of Tenney's toxicity.

Holden, on the other hand, is a highly accomplished retired lieutenant colonel who has taken time to explain his reasoned positions on the key issues that matter to voters. He believes in enacting common-sense gun safety laws that don't infringe on Second Amendment rights, protecting our natural resources and fighting climate change, addressing crime in a comprehensive manner that addresses root causes and working to stabilize an economy that has been rocked by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Holden wouldn't be unequivocally loyal to any president or speaker, and he wouldn't go out of his way to demonize people who disagree with his votes. What he would do is attempt to represent all of his constituents, regardless of their party, to the best of his ability and work hard to make the most informed decisions he can on their behalf. That's what Cayuga County residents deserve from their congressional representative.

The Citizen endorses Steven Holden in the race for the 24th Congressional District.

