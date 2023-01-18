Our view: How Williams can help CNY water quality

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, newly elected U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, R-Sennett, is going to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Much like longtime central New York Rep. John Katko, who didn't run for re-election last fall, Williams will play a key role as a liaison between the federal government and local officials working on the massive Interstate 81 reconfiguration project that's been in development for many years.

To that end, we urge Williams to keep a careful eye on not just how the project is implemented in Onondaga County, but also the efforts made to mitigate unwanted consequences in neighboring counties. Chief among the concerns that have been expressed for years is the potential for increased long-haul tractor trailer traffic on small roads in towns and villages.

While the I-81 project will certainly be a big focus for Williams in his service on the committee, it's also vital that he be a champion for federal investments in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

The intensifying presence of toxins in harmful algal blooms in CNY lakes that serve as recreational attractions and, in many cases, public drinking water supplies, is going to require major investments to improve the way we draw drinking water from their sources, treat it as filtration plants and process it when it comes back through sewer systems or gets pumped into septic systems.

The congressman needs to make sure he connects with water quality experts and public works officials to have a clear understanding of how he needs to be an advocate on this important committee.

