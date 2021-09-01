Our view: I-81 highway project must be allowed to proceed

As a $2 billion project to remove the elevated portion of Interstate 81 that runs through the city of Syracuse gets closer, there are many concerns about how it will affect the city — as well as communities many miles away. But suggestions that the plan should be reconsidered are simply not realistic at this point.

The best course of action to take regarding the decaying highway structure has been in the study and planning stages for more than a decade, and having taken all things into consideration, the state Department of Transportation decided that the spans should come down for good.

The president of CenterState CEO, the Syracuse-based chamber of commerce and economic development strategist organization, issued a statement Tuesday with a strong argument against any further delays.

Robert M. Simpson said that those calling for another look at an elevated skyway or tunnel option are ignoring the fact that those alternatives have already been disregarded as undesirable or prohibitively expensive.

"This project has been discussed and vetted for the better part of the past 13 years," Simpson said. "Countless studies and meetings have been dedicated to examining alternatives and developing the solution that best meets the community’s goals for the future"