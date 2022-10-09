Our view: IG should probe NY State Police leader

The head of the New York State Police submitted his resignation Friday, three days after news emerged that he was under investigation by Gov. Kathy Hochul's counsel's office.

The Albany Times-Union first reported the probe, citing sources saying it involved allegations that State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen shielded the agency's top human resources official from complaints. Hochul was eager to point out to the newspaper that she "inherited" Bruen, who had been appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but that she needed an investigation into allegations before she would take any action.

But in both the state police press release announcing Bruen's resignation, and Hochul's statement saying she accepted it, there was no mention of the allegations or the status of the counsel's office probe.

In other words, the governor would like this entire to matter to be over and forgotten.

That cannot happen. Clearly there was serious concern about the handling of internal complaints against a high-ranking administration official over the past year, and as of today, New Yorkers have no clear information about what happened.

Such a probe also needs to be independent. While the governor's counsel office was the place to start an inquiry while Bruen was on the payroll, his resignation should put this matter into the state inspector general's hands. And an IG investigation should examine when the governor's office knew of these allegations and how long it took for a probe to begin.

We also believe Bruen should not be allowed back to work for the next two weeks (he stated his resignation would be effective on Oct. 19). An agency leader who quits under the cloud of investigation is a serious risk to that agency if he stays on the job as a lame duck.

New Yorkers and state police employees deserve some answers, as well as information about what will be done to ensure the state police human resources office is managed with integrity going forward.

