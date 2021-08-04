Our view: Impeachment must follow investigation into NY Gov. Cuomo

We won't rehash the whole saga here, but the months-long investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded with a report by state Attorney General Letitia James saying that the interviews and evidence collected "revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws."

The report is just the latest black mark against Cuomo, but the weight it carries should be enough to finally convince the state Assembly to hold an impeachment vote.

The Assembly announced in March that it had begun an impeachment investigation against Cuomo, but it's not clear how much or how little progress has been made, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie recently said that the attorney general's report alone was unlikely to impact the Assembly's investigation.

The Assembly is also looking into other impeachable offenses, such as the apparent effort to hide the extent of the nursing home deaths from COVID-19 and the fact that Cuomo had one of his employees working on his personal book project. But those topics don't need to be lumped in with sexual harassment claims, so the Assembly doesn't need to reach conclusions on them before it can act what the attorney general's investigation released on Tuesday.