Our view: Inaction by state allows prison violence to fester in New York

The union representing corrections officers in New York state says a new law prohibiting the extended use of solitary confinement in state prisons has given incarcerated individuals one less reason to bother obeying the rules and exacerbated an increase in assaults against both inmates and staff.

But prison reform advocates recently cited state data showing that the maximum allowable time in solitary is routinely being violated inside state facilities. If that's the case, then this failure to follow the new law undermines the argument that recent increases in assaults are a direct result of the new mandate.

The truth is that we don't know enough to say what the impact has been, because the state seems content to let others argue about it publicly while trying to stay out of the fray.

At the end of the day, the blame for that lies with the state corrections department management. For far too long, they've deflected hard questions from both sides, prisoner advocates and the corrections officers union, with generic statements and promises of further study.

We have said in the past that the state should explore different alternatives for curtailing violence in prisons, because the use of solitary confinement certainly shouldn't be the only option. Some nine months ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state was going to do just that, with the establishment of a Prison Violence Task Force that would meet to brainstorm solutions.

If that group has made any progress, we sure haven't heard about it, so we urge the Department of Corrections to expedite the work of that group and make it much more transparent so that the goal everyone should have — a safer and more effective corrections system — can be attained.

