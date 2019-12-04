We appreciate the careful and measured approach Cayuga County planners have been taking in steering the long-term future of Emerson Park, and every effort must be made to ensure that the park becomes what county residents want it to be.
The public is invited to hear about the park's evolving programming plan from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the pavilion at the park on East Lake Road in Owasco. A consultant will discuss the plan's current findings and recommendations, and there will be an opportunity for public comment.
But a single afternoon session means that people who are otherwise occupied during the day won't have the chance to hear the latest news or offer their thoughts on the matter.
The programming initiative is one part of the county's master plan for the park, and the county hired Biederman Redevelopment Ventures a year ago to help come up with a plan. Several public suggestions were collected at a discussion in March, including food vendors, ice skating and a splash pad. The county's Parks & Trials Commission had previously talked about yoga classes and large concerts as possibilities.
When feedback was sought in March concerning the programming initiative, an afternoon session was followed by a second presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Offering two options is a great way to help more people become informed and involved. We hope the county schedules an evening presentation in the coming weeks to hear public comment on this plan a second time — and make multiple meeting times standard operating procedure in the future as the future of Emerson Park continues to take shape.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.