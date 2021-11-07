Our view: Infrastructure bill shows bipartisanship still possible

For a good snapshot of the state of national politics, check out comments about U.S. Rep. John Katko's statement on his votes for the federal infrastructure bill and against advancing the Democrats' social and environmental bill.

You will see the full spectrum of reaction on the congressman's Twitter post. There's anger from many conservatives who felt the congressman was disloyal in breaking from the Republican party's opposition. There was anger from progressives at Katko's refusal to break from Republican opposition to their larger spending bill. And there was also a healthy dose of "thank you" comments from people who appreciated seeing something extremely rare in Washington these days — a major piece of legislation passed with bipartisan support.

First and foremost, we applaud the passage of the infrastructure bill because of what it does. This is a badly needed, overdue investment in the nation's roads, bridges, water infrastructure, internet access and much more. Much in this bill is vital for the Cayuga County area.

It's also significant because of how it was approved. Thirteen Republicans in the House joined an even larger contingent of GOP senators earlier this year in breaking from party political strategy to vote in favor of this bill. They decided to put what's in the best interests of their constituents over the goals of their party leaders to block any measure, no matter how beneficial to the country, that could be viewed as a major accomplishment by President Joe Biden.

That type of bipartisan voting on major legislation needs to be loudly applauded in Washington, no matter who is in the White House.

Biden and the Democrats who brokered the internal deals that finally got the infrastructure bill passed in the House late Friday night also should be applauded. Like the conservative commentators angry at Katko, a large contingent of progressives were furious that this measure passed before the bigger spending bill. They have long argued that infrastructure should be used as leverage to get their social and environmental programs approved.

Just like the GOP stance against anything that can help the president, such hard-line demands against a measure like the infrastructure bill only lead to more of what is far too common in Washington: nothing getting done.

We hope this infrastructure bill can build some momentum for the politicians who actually do want to achieve tangible results for American citizens, and not just win elections.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0