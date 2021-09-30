Our view: Infrastructure should be a 'yes' vote for Katko

An infrastructure bill poised for a vote in Congress is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address some badly needed construction projects in America, but the people will not be served if their representatives fail to support it.

The plan targets roads, bridges, water systems and electrical grids, among other things. It passed the Senate 69-30, but the House remains split. Some Democrats are pushing for an agreement on a separate spending package focused on Medicare, child care, and other social issues, leaving some Republicans reluctant to voice their support for infrastructure spending even on its own merits.

This bill, however, was passed by a large number of Republicans in the Senate, so nobody can say it's a partisan bill. It is the result of compromises being made on both sides — an example of how things are supposed to work in Washington. There is no valid reason to vote against it for any lawmaker who claims to be focused on getting things done instead of political games.