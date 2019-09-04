Suggest giving raises to state prison inmates, and a common gut reaction from most New Yorkers is to shout "no way!" These are criminals, after all. Why should they be rewarded with a boost in pay?
But the idea may make some sense, once you strip away the emotional tendency to want the prison system to be strictly a punishment tool. The very name of the agency that oversees the housing of state inmates, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, reflects that the actual mission of the system also involves rehabilitating the men and women incarcerated in the hopes that they can become productive members of society upon release.
So what does this have to do with inmate wages, which haven't been increased in more than a quarter century?
The issue came up last week amid the fury over New York state's plan to require mandatory replacement of license plates, with a minimum charge of $25 and an additional $20 for drivers who want to keep their plate numbers. Those plates are made by inmates at Auburn Correctional Facility who get paid $1.80 per day Inmates in non-industrial jobs work for even less: 60 cents per day. Needless to say, the state would be reaping a huge profit from the new plate fees, which prompted some observers to opine that it's time for a little more money for the people who make them.
ALBANY — In New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week signaled he's open t…
Obviously the work money isn't getting any prisoners rich, and the raises that have been proposed in recent legislation wouldn't be, either. But it could help them buy a little more from prison commissaries, where prices have increased over the years. And that could motivate those same inmates to behave both so they can continue to be part of the work program and also because they feel a little more valued as people, which is a key component to the corrections process.
A raise suggested in legislation from last year estimated a total price tag of $2.75 million annually. That's a blip in DOCCS roughly $2.8 billion yearly budget, and one would expect a good portion of that increase to be circulated back into the system through increased commissary purchasing.
In the end, the goal for New York's prison system should be safe facilities with minimal returning inmates. A small pay bump for working inmates could help with both of those.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.