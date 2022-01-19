Our view: Katko can make a positive difference

When U.S. Rep. John Katko decided a year ago to put away his political calculator and take a stand against the man who had just fomented an insurrection at the Capitol, he could not have been more clear-eyed in his reasoning.

"I looked at (former President Donald Trump's) conduct from election night forward," Katko told our political reporter, Robert Harding, a few days after his vote to impeach the former president. "There's no question that he perpetuated the myth that he won by a landslide. He is the one that cajoled everybody to come down on (Jan. 6) to have this show of force. He then schedules a rally on the Ellipse. He is well aware before the rally that the crowds were to be huge and that there were bad elements there.

"He still engaged in that incredibly incendiary language, then told them to go up to (the Capitol) as their last stand, clearly with the intent to try and get them to stop the Electoral College process. There are some concerns (about) his lack of action as the House was being invaded and his delay in reacting. All those things factored into it for me and it led me to the inescapable conclusion, based on the charge, that I had to do what I had to do."

For the large majority of central New Yorkers who saw the danger that Trump had become to our country's democratic government, it was a moment to be proud of our congressman.

It was also clear from Katko's comments around that time that he was confident the majority of people in the Republican Party would come to the conclusion that Trump is a terrible choice to be its standard bearer. In addition to his actions related to Jan. 6, Trump had lost the Senate, House and White House in four short years. How could any reasonable GOP leader want to continue down that path?

But eventually it became clear that Katko's confidence was misguided. Trump maintained his grip on the party, and the former president was not going to let anyone forget the Republicans who supported impeachment.

While Katko has never reversed his stance on Trump since Jan. 6, he became increasingly reluctant to speak out about the former president's continued lies on the election. His statement on the anniversary of the insurrection didn't even mention Trump. It was clear Katko knew that such talk would only further damage his chances in a GOP primary.

Now that Katko has come to a conclusion that this is the right time for him to finish up his career in Congress, we hope he feels free to again publicly fight for the future of his party — and the country.

It's important to note this doesn't mean Katko has to support the policies of Democrats and Joe Biden. He can and should continue to speak out when he disagrees with the White House, and cast votes that reflect his moderately conservative political philosophy.

But he can do all of those things while also being a forceful voice for holding Trump and all of those at high levels of government accountable for the damage they did after the 2020 election. More importantly, he must be an active part of the effort to make sure something similar can't happen again.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

