As we all know, Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there were no concerted efforts by the Donald Trump campaign to coordinate with Russia in its attacks on the 2016 presidential election.
What Mueller did bring to light, though, was that Trump's campaign was aware of Russia's interest in helping him and it did little to dissuade the Russians' efforts. It also unearthed multiple acts by President Trump to thwart investigations that could meet the definition of obstruction of justice.
Nevertheless, when the Mueller report finally came out, Trump falsely claimed total exoneration and plenty of Republican lawmakers wholeheartedly backed this assertion. Some others offered weak statements about their concerns about Trump's actions while also saying it was time for the nation to move on from the matter. Central New York's congressman, U.S. Rep. John Katko, was in that camp.
It's clear now that the messages from moderates like Katko about Trump needing to be more disciplined had no effect on the president. How do we know? Because month's later, as the world now knows, Trump asked the newly installed leader of a country desperate for American help to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his biggest rivals in the 2020 president race. An official White House memorandum of the call makes that fact indisputable. And a whistleblower report, deemed credible and urgent by the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community, is raising serious questions about additional actions by Trump and the White House to both encourage foreign influence in the 2020 election and also cover up the president's attempts to do that.
Despite the plain evidence we all can now see, Katko on Friday resisted making any direct criticism of Trump in this matter. Instead, he focused his ire on Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, joining the chorus of other Republicans in Congress.
You have free articles remaining.
We are deeply disturbed by what has been revealed about Trump's actions in the Ukraine matter. But we also don't think Katko is wrong to say he's not ready to go down the impeachment path over it.
That doesn't mean, however, that the congressman should be so soft in his assessment of Trump's actions. You can actually strongly condemn what Trump has done and also not be supportive of an impeachment inquiry. Plenty of Democrats rightfully did that during the impeachment of Bill Clinton.
The problem with the timid approach of Katko and other moderate Republicans is that it only encourages more abuse of power by the president. The response to the Russia investigation proves that. And unless people like Katko stand up and strongly demand that Trump clean up his act, the president will only continue to escalate his actions and further destabilize our nation.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.