Our view: Katko must demand compromise from both sides

U.S. Rep. John Katko this week called on congressional leaders to throw a "lifeline" of financial support to local governments facing significant revenue shortfalls — but pointing out the need and accomplishing the goal are two different things.
A statement signed by Katko and several other GOP members of the House highlights the need for funds "to prevent the interruption of essential services and to support emergency responders, sanitation workers, building and repair crews, and other vital workers" because the Coronavirus Relief Fund created in March left local governments in central New York and elsewhere without direct assistance.
We support the concept that Katko and his colleagues are supporting here — a clean bill that targets local governments. We see the need in Auburn and Cayuga County with plummeting sales taxes combined with escalating costs for pandemic-related measures that local governments, including school districts, must face. In addition, huge cuts in state aid are coming without federal action to address states' needs.
But this is nothing more than a PR move for a handful of GOP House members if they don't do the work to bring enough people of like minds together in both houses to get the job done.
Katko has already voted against a bill the House approved that would have delivered local aid because he said it was packed with too much stuff that Republicans in the Senate would never agree to. He was right about the Senate's response; it did nothing in the weeks that followed.
But the congressman can't just insist every bill must meet all the demands of Senate Republicans and the president. His job is to fight for compromise from both sides of the political aisle.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will block any piece of COVID-19 relief legislation that doesn't provide businesses immunity from lawsuits in connection with the coronavirus. That condition is a nonstarter for most of the Democrats.
Katko and his Republican colleagues who are calling for direct federal aid to localities need to continue to publicly pressure McConnell, as well as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to get a narrowly targeted bill done this month.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
