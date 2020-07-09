Our view: Katko must demand compromise from both sides

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. John Katko this week called on congressional leaders to throw a "lifeline" of financial support to local governments facing significant revenue shortfalls — but pointing out the need and accomplishing the goal are two different things.

A statement signed by Katko and several other GOP members of the House highlights the need for funds "to prevent the interruption of essential services and to support emergency responders, sanitation workers, building and repair crews, and other vital workers" because the Coronavirus Relief Fund created in March left local governments in central New York and elsewhere without direct assistance.

We support the concept that Katko and his colleagues are supporting here — a clean bill that targets local governments. We see the need in Auburn and Cayuga County with plummeting sales taxes combined with escalating costs for pandemic-related measures that local governments, including school districts, must face. In addition, huge cuts in state aid are coming without federal action to address states' needs.

But this is nothing more than a PR move for a handful of GOP House members if they don't do the work to bring enough people of like minds together in both houses to get the job done.