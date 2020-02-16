Our view: Katko must stand up for justice system independence

U.S. Rep. John Katko frequently refers to his extensive experience as a former federal prosecutor when discussing his thoughts on important policy matters, ranging from the recent impeachment of President Donald Trump to the bitter national debate over immigration policy. That background is an asset for the congressman, as it put him at the intersection of the executive and judicial branches, a helpful perspective for people serving in the legislative branch.
It also gives Katko a strong and credible voice when it comes to the performance of the justice system, and now more than ever, he needs to use it.
The past week was, to put it mildly, worrisome for people who believe in the importance of a U.S. Justice Department that operates independently of the White House. President Trump took to Twitter to personally blast the sentencing recommendation for a convicted former political advisor and close friend, Roger Stone. Hours later, Attorney General William Barr was intervening in the case, a remarkable act that led to the resignations of four career prosecutors who had secured conviction on charges of witness tampering and lying to Congress.
That all happened a day after news emerged that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was continuing to try to dig up dirt on one of Trump's Democratic political rivals in Ukraine, and that he had established a direct line to the Justice Department to turn over his findings. For those who felt Trump's attempt to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and 2020 president candidate Joe Biden was wrong but not impeachable (a group that includes Katko), the news that the Giuliani operation is continuing shouldn't be acceptable.
Later in the week, the public also learned that Barr was now getting involved in another case involving a former Trump senior aide who is a convicted felon: former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
WASHINGTON — The four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone quit the case Tuesday after the Justice Department overruled them and said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for President Donald Trump's longtime ally and confidant.
At one point last week, Barr actually pushed back on Trump publicly, saying his comments make his job harder. But that didn't seem to carry much weight with the president, who punctuated the entire mess with this Twitter comment:
"This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so," he wrote, referring to Barr's claim that Trump has not personally asked him to take specific action in a criminal case. "I do, but I have so far chosen not to!"
This all adds up to a deeply disturbing picture of how the Justice Department is operating. It must not be allowed to become a weapon for the presidency to punish political opponents and protect political supporters, and Katko must use his voice as a congressman, backed by experience as a federal prosecutor, to speak out against this.
An excellent summary of the problem can be found in the words of a federal judge during a proceeding last fall involving another Justice Department matter that Trump has railed about: the firing of former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. In a lawsuit related to public access to records on McCabe's firing, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush in 2001, spoke about the impact Trump's public commentary on Justice Department matters:
"The public is listening to what's going on, and I don't think people like the fact that you got somebody at the top basically trying to dictate whether somebody should be prosecuted. I just think it's a banana republic when we go down that road and we have those type of statements being made that are conceivably, even if not influencing the ultimate decision, I think there are a lot of people on the outside who perceive that there is undo inappropriate pressure being brought to bear. ... Having been a part of the prosecution for a long time and respecting the role that prosecutors play in the system, I just think the integrity of the process is being unduly undermined by inappropriate comments and actions on the part of people at the top of our government. I think it's very unfortunate. And I think as a government and as a society, we're going to pay a price at some point for this."
In supporting Trump's reelection a few weeks ago, Katko issued a statement that outlined what he saw as the president's strengths and achievements, but he also included this important line: "This is not a blanket endorsement and I will continue, as I always have, to be a vocal check on the president when I disagree with his rhetoric."
It's vitally important for Katko to be that vocal check again.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.