As the House Judiciary Committee considers articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Rep. John Katko owes it to his constituents to come to an informed and vocal position on the issue.
Two weeks ago, Katko said that he hadn't watched a lot of the impeachment testimony but was being briefed by his staff. He said that he hadn't yet seen evidence of an impeachable offense, he also said that he hadn't reached a conclusion.
The time has come for him to start paying careful attention.
Katko has said that the entire inquiry into Trump concerns a single phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine. But it can't be dismissed that easily, and if Katko had been paying closer attention he would know that witnesses have testified about things beyond a single phone call that raise serious questions about whether Trump violated his oath of office.
Katko also said that impeachment has become a distraction to the work being done to pass a federal budget, prevent Lake Ontario flooding, and fight the opioid crisis. Those are extremely important topics, and the people of the 24th District should be glad that Katko is doing his best to help, but it's tiring to hear elected officials say that they haven't got time to worry about one thing because they are busy working on another.
Impeachment is not a minor thing. It can't be written off as a distraction to the issues facing Congress, and it's a cop-out to say that multiple things can't be done at the same time.
Katko is correct that there should be a high bar for the evidence needed to remove a president from office. This should not be an easy decision for anybody to make — and that's why it's so important that every member of Congress pay very close attention to the details.
Whatever conclusion Katko eventually reaches on impeachment needs to be a completely informed one, so we urge him to read the transcripts of the testimony that's been given, pay careful attention to any future proceedings and then publicly announce where he stands and with a detailed explanation of why.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.