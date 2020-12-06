Our view: Katko's important first step must lead to more

The answer should seem obvious, but the silence in this post-election period is pretty loud.

And that brings us back to central New York's congressman. There's sure to be plenty of vigorous debate about why Katko won his fourth straight election, this time exceeding the victory margin he produced against the same opponent in 2018. Was he boosted by enthusiastic Trump supporters? Or did his more moderate stances and occasional willingness to express disagreement with Trump give him the extra edge?

We think the congressman should look no further than the absentee vote tallies from the largest county in his district. The overwhelmingly Democratic mail-in vote did give Katko's opponent, Dana Balter, a nice boost — she gained more than 17,000 votes. But that same pool of moderate and liberal voters produced a margin above 32,000 votes for Biden.

In other words, there was a huge chunk of Joe Biden voters who believed Katko was the best choice for CNY's congressional district.

To that end, we urge Katko to live up to his campaign promise that he would work hard to try to help whichever presidential candidate was the victor. He said he would want Joe Biden to succeed if he won; a key first step has come with his willingness to call Biden the winner.