Our view: Katko's important first step must lead to more

It's surreal to write praise for a congressman acknowledging — a month after the vote — the victory of a presidential candidate who generated the second-largest popular vote advantage since 2000.
But U.S. Rep. John Katko's comments to The Citizen last week need to be publicly commended because he's in such rare company within the Republican congressional delegation.
Roughly just one in 10 GOP representatives or senators have publicly stated they consider Joe Biden to be president-elect. The majority of the rest have been hiding from the question while lame-duck President Donald Trump engages in a malicious attack on American democracy through a series of evidence-free claims that the vote was rigged.
Thankfully there are plenty of state and local Republicans in swing states who remain committed to their country and are doing the right thing by accurately tabulating, reviewing and certifying the votes that showed Biden to be the clear winner.
Within the GOP on the federal level, an internal reckoning is underway on the direction the party will take. Will it remain Donald Trump's GOP? Or will it move away from the man who has now twice lost popular votes, most recently lost two states (Arizona and Georgia) that had long been Republican strongholds and who never saw his consensus approval rating exceed 50 percent?
The answer should seem obvious, but the silence in this post-election period is pretty loud.
And that brings us back to central New York's congressman. There's sure to be plenty of vigorous debate about why Katko won his fourth straight election, this time exceeding the victory margin he produced against the same opponent in 2018. Was he boosted by enthusiastic Trump supporters? Or did his more moderate stances and occasional willingness to express disagreement with Trump give him the extra edge?
We think the congressman should look no further than the absentee vote tallies from the largest county in his district. The overwhelmingly Democratic mail-in vote did give Katko's opponent, Dana Balter, a nice boost — she gained more than 17,000 votes. But that same pool of moderate and liberal voters produced a margin above 32,000 votes for Biden.
In other words, there was a huge chunk of Joe Biden voters who believed Katko was the best choice for CNY's congressional district.
To that end, we urge Katko to live up to his campaign promise that he would work hard to try to help whichever presidential candidate was the victor. He said he would want Joe Biden to succeed if he won; a key first step has come with his willingness to call Biden the winner.
Congressional Republicans with that stance, unfortunately, have been too rare. But for the future of our district and the future of our country, Katko and his like-minded colleagues (such as his fellow Republicans in the Problem Solvers Caucus) need to make it a top goal to bring their party away from Trump and back toward the kind of principled conservatism that has been in short supply in Washington.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
