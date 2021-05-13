Our view: Keep Auburn city tax levy flat

The Auburn City Council may decide this week whether it will include a property tax levy increase in the city's 2021-22 budget.

In the draft version of the roughly $38 million spending plan that was released in early April, the city projected a 3.3% increase in revenue from property taxes. Wisely, the members of council asked city staff to draft some options for lowering that tax levy, and in an update presented at its final meeting in April, the council got a look at a budget proposal that kept the property tax levy flat and avoided sewer and water rate increases, as well.

The decision to stick with a flat property tax levy is not as simple as some may think. The reality of running a city that offers a full range of services to its residents dictates that costs will go up, and modest increases in tax levy are often unavoidable if those services are to be maintained.

However, there are a number of key factors at play in this year's budget process that support keeping the tax levy unchanged.