Our view: Keep Auburn city tax levy flat

The Auburn City Council may decide this week whether it will include a property tax levy increase in the city's 2021-22 budget.
In the draft version of the roughly $38 million spending plan that was released in early April, the city projected a 3.3% increase in revenue from property taxes. Wisely, the members of council asked city staff to draft some options for lowering that tax levy, and in an update presented at its final meeting in April, the council got a look at a budget proposal that kept the property tax levy flat and avoided sewer and water rate increases, as well.
The decision to stick with a flat property tax levy is not as simple as some may think. The reality of running a city that offers a full range of services to its residents dictates that costs will go up, and modest increases in tax levy are often unavoidable if those services are to be maintained.
However, there are a number of key factors at play in this year's budget process that support keeping the tax levy unchanged.
First and foremost is the state of the local economy. While there are signs of rebirth from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, many residents are continuing to struggle financially. The most recent state Department of Labor unemployment report put the city's jobless rate at 7.7% in March, the highest it's been for any March dating back to 2013. The city rate is also well above the countywide (6.6%) and nationwide (6.2%) rates.
City councilors should also consider that Auburn taxpayers are looking at a 2.85% tax levy increase in the next school budget, depending on whether voters approve the Auburn Enlarged City School District proposal next week. And at the end of 2020, the Cayuga County Legislature approved a budget with a 1.9% tax levy hike. Adding another tax increase from the city is not ideal during a time of economic challenge.
For the council, the good news is that there is money in the city's fund balance to sustain a one-year property tax freeze, and Auburn is getting significant federal funds from the pandemic relief legislation.
Auburn's government can afford to give its residents a break, and we hope the councilors who have the final say on the matter will see fit to do just that.
