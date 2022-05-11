Our view: Keep Auburn whole in congressional, state Senate redistricting

Citing historical changes that have made Auburn "a prime example of the inequities of gerrymandering," Mayor Mike Quill has made his case for the city to remain in a single congressional and state Senate district when new maps are established.

The maps require redrawing this year based on the most recent population data collected by the U.S. Census, but since a court threw out the plans submitted by the state Legislature for being blatantly partisan, the district maps are now in the hands state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McCallister and Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the court-appointed special master.

While the Legislature's moot effort had put Auburn in a single congressional and state Senate district, several alternative proposals have been floated, one that would split the city into two congressional districts, and Quill wrote to those in charge of the map-making to implore them not to let that happen.

Quill recalls when the city was cut into three congressional districts, and argues that although he believes people received strong representation from each member of Congress, "three were not better than one."

In his letter, the mayor said that multiple districts are "confusing to our residents and burdensome to our representatives" and requested that Auburn be placed in a single state Senate and congressional district "that closely aligns with the central New York region."

Quill makes several good points in his letter to McCallister and Cervas, and we hope they give Auburn's Senate and congressional representation the fair consideration it deserves to have for the next 10 years.

