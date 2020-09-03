Our view: Keep building on the 'Auburn Cayuga Approach'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All around the nation over the past few months, millions of people have marched and demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Not long after those demonstrations began, another public demonstration began — marches and rallies in support of law enforcement.

Many of these events are being framed, if not by organizers then by many participants, as being diametrically opposed to each other. There's an implication that you can't possibly stand up to say "Black Lives Matter" if you also feel compelled to "Back the Blue."

And that's a huge part of why tensions remain so high all over the United States. There has been far too little work aimed at building understanding of each other as people, and searching for common ground upon which to establish a foundation for fundamental social justice reforms.

Fortunately for people in Auburn and Cayuga County, we've seen the exact opposite approach. While people standing up for social justice issues and law enforcement still have much work to do, leaders have been coming together with a true purpose.