Our view: Keep close eye on side effects of Cayuga County furloughs

Cayuga County took more than 10 percent of its workforce off the payroll this week to combat what is anticipated to be a big budget shortfall. We believe it was the right move to make, but the Legislature needs to remain open to tweaking the plan as the full effects of the changes become more clear.

The furloughs affecting 72 full- and part-time employees are set to continue through the end of July, with a provision that some people may be recalled as needed. The move is an effort to counter a potential $3 million shortfall in sales tax revenue caused by business closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 disruptions have led to layoffs and furloughs in almost every workplace, and they are a painful necessity for government, too, with some workers having become more or less idled because their jobs have become nearly impossible to perform. But care must be taken to make sure the cutbacks are done with the least disruption as possible to public services.

To that point, District Attorney Jon Budelmann said that his office can't function properly with two employees on furlough, especially considering that one of them has been working 70 hours per week just to keep from falling behind on work required to prepare cases for court.