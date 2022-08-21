Our view: Keep COVID-19 momentum going into school year

There is some good news when it comes to COVID-19 in Cayuga County as a new school year approaches.

After a brief uptick of new cases that put the county in the Centers for Disease Control's "moderate" community level earlier in the summer, the county has returned to the "low" level. As of Wednesday, Cayuga County's seven-day average for new cases was back below double-digits at 9.86, the CDC reported. That's a much better position to be in as a new school year approaches compared with a year ago, when the Aug. 17 figure was at 25.28 new daily cases and climbing.

The start of a new school year in a couple of weeks, with children and staff packed into indoors spaces for extended periods, will likely lead to these numbers eventually climbing higher.

But there's plenty of tools available as this school year starts that can keep the case volume — and more importantly, the corresponding increases in severe disease and hospitalizations — from becoming a major problem again.

At the top of that list of tools is the COVID-19 vaccine, which unlike a year ago when classes were starting, is now available to the entire school-age population. The vaccines have proven to be safe and highly effective at reducing the spread of this disease, and at keeping serious illness at bay.

A huge challenge for Cayuga County, though, is getting more school-age children vaccinated against COVID-19. Receiving these shots not only protects their health, but also the health of their friends and family members, some who may be more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

In Cayuga County as of Friday, 55.9% of children ages 12-17 and 26.3% of those ages 5-11 had received first- and second-doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. That compares quite poorly with the state average of 72.3% of 12-17-year-old vaccinations and 38.1% for ages 5-11.

Children in those categories are also eligible for a booster shot, but just 3.5% of county residents in the 5-11 ages group and 22.2% in the 12-17 demographic had those as of Friday.

Getting those numbers up over the next month will be a key for Cayuga County's success in preventing another rough winter with this disease.

Cayuga County's health leaders are taking part in a statewide back-to-school vaccination effort. Community clinics took place Friday and Saturday at the Auburn Fire Department with East Hill Medical Center's Summit Pediatrics practice administering. And the Cayuga County Health Department has more clinics scheduled for people ages 5 and older.

The future clinics are taking place at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23; Wednesday, Sept. 7; and Wednesday, Sept. 21. The clinics will have the full array of Pfizer vaccines approved for children, including pediatric first, second and booster dose for individuals 5 – 11 years of age; first, second and booster doses for individuals 12 years and older; and second/additional booster doses 12 and older who are immunocompromised. (They also have all of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for the adult population.)

Most doctors' offices and pharmacies also have vaccines available.

We urge parents to make vaccination a priority in their back-to-school plans this year, and don't hesitate to consult with your family physician if you have any questions or reservations.

