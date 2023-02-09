As Auburn officials make plans for a major overhaul of the city's wastewater treatment system, now is the time for residents to find out if their neighborhoods will be affected — and for planners to look for ways to minimize disruptions and keep costs in check.

The plan is to install new sewers and storm drains in several areas and make improvements to sewer overflow treatment facilities. The overall goal will be to prevent sewer discharges into the Owasco River and create additional capacity to the system which would open up more options for economic development.

The timing appears to be right for launching the project, given the grants available for such infrastructure improvements. At this point, the estimated $22 million cost would be covered by an $11 million state grant and an $11 million 0% loan.

We've seen in the past how, however, that once the digging starts on any major project, unexpected expenses seem to pop up left and right. And since cost overruns are anything but a rarity, we hope the financial side of the planning takes costs — and the wallets of city taxpayers — into consideration.

As far as which roads are going to be torn up and when, we're glad to see the city starting the conversation early. There is an acknowledgement of how disruptive all of this work will be be, so listening to homeowners and businesses is going to be important.

It's well past time to bring some very antiquated portions of the city's sewer infrastructure into the current century, so we're all for pushing forward with the project as long as it's done in a measured manner that monitors costs and disruptions.

