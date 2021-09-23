Our view: Keep families updated on COVID-19 in schools

As school districts wrestle with how much information to release about COVID-19 cases in schools, we urge education officials and the Cayuga County Health Department to make communication a priority.
There is a lot to balance with this issue. The biggest reason for limiting the release of details is the need to protect the private health information of people who test positive for the virus. Schools are being advised to contact families only when a student needs to quarantine because of close contact with a confirmed case. But families of other students in the same classroom won't be notified because that information might inadvertently identify the person who tested positive.
We agree that the privacy of teachers and students must be protected as much as possible, but saying too little can be detrimental, too, because the success of keeping students in school five days per week depends in part on families being able to trust their school districts.
Letting families know about a situation in a building or classroom and what is being done about it would be preferable to having people hear third-hand stories that may be far from accurate. A generalized statement can be made in most cases without revealing the identity of a person with the virus.
Federal and state guidelines regarding the coronavirus continue to change, and there are always going to be different interpretations about what the rules mean. It may be helpful for school districts and the health department to check with their counterpart in other counties to see how they are handling the question of communication between schools and the public.
Personal privacy needs to be respected, but keeping communication open between schools and families must remain a priority.
