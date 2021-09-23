Our view: Keep families updated on COVID-19 in schools

As school districts wrestle with how much information to release about COVID-19 cases in schools, we urge education officials and the Cayuga County Health Department to make communication a priority.

There is a lot to balance with this issue. The biggest reason for limiting the release of details is the need to protect the private health information of people who test positive for the virus. Schools are being advised to contact families only when a student needs to quarantine because of close contact with a confirmed case. But families of other students in the same classroom won't be notified because that information might inadvertently identify the person who tested positive.

We agree that the privacy of teachers and students must be protected as much as possible, but saying too little can be detrimental, too, because the success of keeping students in school five days per week depends in part on families being able to trust their school districts.