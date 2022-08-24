Our view: Keep marijuana products out of reach of children

New York state's medical marijuana program launched in 2014, meaning that people with certain conditions could purchase products if they showed the required medical cannabis card. In 2021, recreational pot became legal statewide for anyone 21 and older, and while retail stores aren't operating in the state just yet, marijuana in various forms has become widely available.

And while disagreement remains over whether pot should have been legalized in the first place, it is here to stay, and marijuana products are now in more and more homes. An unintended consequence of more widespread availability and usage, however, was recently highlighted by the Upstate New York Poison Center, which is experiencing a spike in calls regarding children who have taken powerful marijuana edibles.

The Syracuse-based center said that is is on pace to handle the highest number of calls regarding edibles in its 65-year history and that some of the children consuming high levels of THC are 5 and younger.

Part of the problem is that some of these products come in packaging that makes them look just like candy, and when children find them they tend to eat more than what is considered a single adult dose, which can result in dangerous changes to blood pressure and cause breathing problems.

Packaging aside, at the end of the day, the adults in the home need to be responsible and keep these types of drugs in places where children can't get to them, just like any other over the counter or prescription drugs.

Health officials recommend storing marijuana products on a shelf out of the reach of toddlers or in a medication lock box to prevent any young person from being able to access them.

Anyone who suspects that a child has swallowed any form of marijuana should call the center at (800) 222-1222, and information on how to obtain a free medication lock box can be found at the center's website.

