Our view: Keep momentum going on government transparency in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week signed into law a measure requiring documents that are going to be discussed at open meetings in New York to be made available on request or posted on the government's website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

It's unfortunate that the law is even necessary to begin with, because information that is routinely compiled and shared electronically can be posted for public view with just a few keystrokes, and meeting agendas are a vitally important part of keeping the public informed about issues that are going to be discussed and items that are expected to be brought forward for a vote.

Good-government groups have been pushing for this and other transparency reforms for years, and while this change is a good one, the state still has a long way to go.

The new law requires public bodies to post their meeting documents online "to the extent practicable" at least 24 hours before a meeting. New York Coalition For Open Government President Paul Wolf pointed out in a statement that while this reform is a positive one, the 24-hour aspect falls a bit short, and the wording carries a worrisome phrase that some governments may try to use to justify failures to comply.

"We really need to get rid of the 'to the extent practicable' language," Wolf said. "There is no practicable reason why a public body with a website cannot scan and post online the board member packet for their meetings. Posting documents 24 hours before a meeting is a step forward but it really should be 48 or 72 hours before a meeting. It is sad that obtaining a 24 hour requirement is a victory but that is how bad New York's Open Meetings Law is."

Making meeting materials available at least 24 hours in advance could be a good thing for municipalities around the state and here in Cayuga County, where we have noted that an overwhelming majority of local governments do not routinely post this information. And when they do, in most cases it's a bare-bones agenda, if that.

We hope this law helps get more government boards on the ball and taking this now legally required step to make their meetings more accessible to the people they serve.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

