The announcement in 2006 that Bombardier was pulling out of Auburn was a huge blow to the local economy, but momentum may at last be shifting in the direction of finding a new purpose for the empty manufacturing plant — and once again filling it with workers.

The city recently learned that it has secured $8.5 million for renovations to the old factory through a state program aimed at community redevelopment. The facility got a new owner two years ago, so the hope now is that the state investment can help make Bombardier into the type of facility a potential tenant might have in mind.

Another plus is that possible tenants may soon become more numerous as companies make plans to become part of the support network for the upcoming construction and operation of a massive microchip plant just down the road in Onondaga County.

City and county staff and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency all deserve credit for their teamwork in getting this project in front of the state for funding. This is a major example how the potential the Micron project in Onondaga County has for neighboring counties.

The redevelopment of the Bombardier property might end up being the first — and could end up being the biggest — but it should by no means be the only local redevelopment effort in Cayuga County with a tie-in to Micron.

Getting Bombardier ready for a new tenant will be a big plus, but our city and county leaders need to work tirelessly to keep the conversation going and engage with state regional and state economic development agencies to make this into a real win for Auburn and the county workforce. We also encourage them to be as transparent as possible about how the money is being used and involve the neighborhood in the planning process as this project unfolds.

