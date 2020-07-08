Our view: Keep nicotine out of the hands of children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new law in New York should make it more difficult for children to obtain products containing nicotine. We see it as a good move for public health, and we hope that it does its job.

The measure that took effect July 1:

• prohibits coupons and mulit-pack discounts on cigarettes;

• bans sending vaping fluids through the mail to residences;

• stops pharmacies from selling tobacco or nicotine products unless they are approved for smoking cessation;

• prohibits the display of marketing materials on storefronts and windows visible within 1,500 feet of a school.

Supporters of the measure say that eliminating discounts and home delivery should be especially effective, because high prices are one of the top things keeping children from becoming smokers, and delivery through the mail allows underage people to avoid being ID'd at stores.