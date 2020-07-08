Our view: Keep nicotine out of the hands of children

A new law in New York should make it more difficult for children to obtain products containing nicotine. We see it as a good move for public health, and we hope that it does its job.
The measure that took effect July 1:
• prohibits coupons and mulit-pack discounts on cigarettes;
• bans sending vaping fluids through the mail to residences;
• stops pharmacies from selling tobacco or nicotine products unless they are approved for smoking cessation;
• prohibits the display of marketing materials on storefronts and windows visible within 1,500 feet of a school.
Supporters of the measure say that eliminating discounts and home delivery should be especially effective, because high prices are one of the top things keeping children from becoming smokers, and delivery through the mail allows underage people to avoid being ID'd at stores.
New York has made great strides in reducing smoking and keeping non-smokers away from secondhand smoke. The state has among the highest cigarette taxes in the country, the age to purchase products containing nicotine has been raised to 21, the Clean Indoor Air Act banned smoking in nearly all indoor areas, and smoking has been severely restricted on the grounds of schools and health-care facilities.
It's no secret, however, that children still get their hands on cigarettes and vaping devices, and Tobacco Free NYS says the average age of a new smoker is 13, so we support changes designed to limit the availability of nicotine products to children as a means of lessening the number of people becoming addicted.
The long-term health-care system savings that come from reducing the smoking rate cannot be overlooked. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that smoking-related illness in the United States costs more than $300 billion per year, with nearly $170 billion in direct medical care to patients.
Like any law, compliance and enforcement will be key, so we urge retailers to follow the rules and the state to sanction those who don't so that these new restrictions can have as great an impact as possible.
For help quitting, call the New York State Smokers' Quitline at (866) 697-8487 or visit nysmokefree.com.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!