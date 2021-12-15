Our view: Keep politics out of Cayuga County district attorney appointment

The end of the year will bring a big change to the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, and we urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to resist any temptation she may have to meddle in it.

Because longtime District Attorney Jon Budelmann won the race for the 10-year term as Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge being vacated by the retiring Mark Fandrich, the county will need someone to take over as DA in January. But while Hochul has the authority to appoint someone to the position, she could also choose to allow the person who will become acting district attorney to remain in office until that job next comes up for election in less than a year.

Because the governor has the ability to appoint someone to take over, some Democrats in Cayuga County are pushing for her to bring in a Democrat from outside the office. Democrats have not held that office for about four decades, so from a political perspective, it's easy to understand why party leaders want the governor to use this power.

However, that does not make it the right the thing to do. The governor's only concern should be what's in the best interest of Cayuga County residents, and to that end, we only see the potential for major disruption to the county district attorney's office if it is turned upside down by a gubernatorial appointment from outside the existing staff.

Budelmann's official succession plan, a legally required document on file with the county, designates Brittany Grome Antonacci, currently deputy chief assistant district attorney, as first in line to become acting district attorney unless and until the governor makes an appointment. We know of no valid reason why she should not be able to fulfill that role until voters can have their say in the general election.

There's also the reality that the public has already spoken to some degree. Budelmann has consistently won reelection since first becoming DA in 2007, and when county residents elected Budelmann for another four-year term in 2019, they also gave their approval to the work done by his entire office. A temporary outside appointment would run counter to what the voters have supported.

Most importantly, perhaps, is that there will be an opportunity for all people interested in becoming the next district attorney to make their case to county residents. Regardless of what happens in the immediate aftermath of Budelmann's resignation, state election law states that there will be a general election for this office in November 2022.

Hochul's office said this week that the governor is "reviewing her options" on the matter. For the sake of continuity in the running of an office vital to public safety in Cayuga County, Hochul should either pass on making an appointment or make Grome Antonacci her choice.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0