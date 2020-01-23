Our view: Keep pressure on Cuomo, Legislature to fix school aid formula

As part of a wide-ranging $178 billion budget proposal for 2020-21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a small increase in school aid and, more importantly, a new formula for how that money gets distributed. Now that Cuomo has cracked the door, it's time for education advocates to push their way into the room.

Educators have been asking for years for the state to change the way it calculates Foundation Aid, the primary source of aid to schools, because it relies on financial analysis of communities using data from 2003, leading to a situation in which some wealthy districts are receiving more aid while needier areas receive less.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The outdated, inefficient and unfair formula really hurts small city school districts like Auburn, where officials have said the problem has resulted in larger class sizes, fewer support services and increased pressure on staff. The Auburn school board recently went as far as investigating the possibility of imposing a tax on consumer utilities as a means of creating a new revenue stream to help make up the difference.