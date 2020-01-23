Our view: Keep pressure on Cuomo, Legislature to fix school aid formula

As part of a wide-ranging $178 billion budget proposal for 2020-21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a small increase in school aid and, more importantly, a new formula for how that money gets distributed. Now that Cuomo has cracked the door, it's time for education advocates to push their way into the room.
Educators have been asking for years for the state to change the way it calculates Foundation Aid, the primary source of aid to schools, because it relies on financial analysis of communities using data from 2003, leading to a situation in which some wealthy districts are receiving more aid while needier areas receive less.
The outdated, inefficient and unfair formula really hurts small city school districts like Auburn, where officials have said the problem has resulted in larger class sizes, fewer support services and increased pressure on staff. The Auburn school board recently went as far as investigating the possibility of imposing a tax on consumer utilities as a means of creating a new revenue stream to help make up the difference.
It's good that Cuomo has acknowledged the problem, but a line in a speech only goes so far. A group of state senators, including the chairs of the budget and education committees, studied the foundation aid formula last fall, and hosted a series of roundtable discussions and public hearings. Perhaps the fruits of that research can help lay the groundwork for concrete action by the Legislature in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, our local elected officials, school officials and residents need to keep this issue on the front burner in Albany. Cuomo needs to be held true to his word that this is a problem the state needs to address. And our representatives in the Legislature need make it one of their top priorities, as well.
