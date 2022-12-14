Our view: Keep strengthening the right to vote in New York state

New York has made another positive change to protect the rights of voters.

The so-called "wrong church" law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, means that votes will now be counted even if voters mistakenly fill out an affidavit ballot at the wrong polling location.

Supporters of the reform said that because people are sometimes given incorrect or confusing information about where they are supposed to vote that more than 13,000 affidavit ballots were thrown out in 2010 because voters showed up at the wrong polling place. Adding to the potential for even more confusion going forward, polling places were changed for more than 86,000 New York City voters earlier this year.

It's just the latest in a series of commonsense changes to make it easier for New Yorkers to cast their ballots — and ensure that their votes will be counted.

Voter registration is now automatic for people conducting business with some state agencies, such as filling out an application for a driver's license; voter registrations are now automatically transferred when a resident moves to new address; and an extended period of early voting now gives people plenty of chances to get to the polls, despite work and family obligations and unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

Figuring out which affidavit ballots correspond with different election districts will make a little more work for local election boards, but there is no reason to throw out an affidavit ballot simply because it was left at the wrong location as the result of an honest mistake.

