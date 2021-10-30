Our view: Kent, Otterstatter best fit for Auburn City Council

This year's race for the two open four-year terms on Auburn City Council presents an intriguing range of candidates, and from their actions and campaign messages, it's clear they all have in common a love for Auburn and a desire to help it thrive.

Running on the Democratic, Working Families and independent Auburn party lines are Ginny Kent, a former elected Auburn school board member making her first run for municipal office, and incumbent Terry Cuddy, who is seeking a third term. Representing the Republican, Conservative and independent Independent party lines (not to be confused with the former Independence Party), are Rob Otterstatter, a downtown restaurant owner who grew up in Auburn and recently returned to the city after living many years in Colorado and Washington, D.C., and Tim Lattimore, a three-term Cayuga County legislator who has also won and lost races for city mayor and served a term on city council.

Of all the candidates, the best is Kent. We can't think of another newcomer to a council campaign who has had a better range of relevant experience working and volunteering in the community. Kent currently works as associate development director for the Cayuga Community College Foundation. Previously, she was an integral part of the team at the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, running its vital Leadership Cayuga program for 13 years and its grants information office. She served two terms on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, which included stints as board vice president, and is an elected trustee on the Seymour Library board. She's served as a director of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority and as a member of the city's comprehensive plan committee. Her vast volunteer work has included helping to the start the Auburn Beautification Commission and helping the United Way of Cayuga County.

All of that experience has built an impressive knowledge base for Kent, and it's also enabled her to form productive and positive relationships with people throughout the community. Kent ran on a positive message that focused on her desire to put her skills and background to work in helping the council build on progress made in several areas and address concerns that have emerged, especially in the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe it's important for the council not to be comprised of all men, which could happen in this year's election because incumbent Debby McCormick is not seeking reelection. Auburn needs strong women leaders like Kent in office.

Cuddy, a teacher at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, has been an effective councilor in his first eight years in office. He's got a strong command of the challenges upstate cities like Auburn face, and he's always been willing to put in extra work. An example of this is his work over the past year with a group of community residents on a project to bring a significantly improved skate park to the city. He also continues to champion environmental issues, something he became known for in his initial council run in which he led community opposition to Auburn's involvement with natural gas drilling wastewater treatment.

Otterstatter is one of the most unique council candidates we've seen in terms of background and experience. After growing up in Auburn, he got into law enforcement and worked in a leadership role in a sheriff's office in Colorado. He later shifted into education, becoming an English teacher and department leader in the Washington public schools system and earning a doctorate in education leadership. Looking to return to his hometown to raise his family, he and his wife opened Octane Social House in the newly redeveloped Nolan Block downtown.

All of that background, including significant time living and traveling to places outside Auburn where he has seen a lot of what works and doesn't work in communities, would suit Otterstatter well as one of the voices on the council. A downtown business owner perspective would be a good addition, as would a person with some experience in law enforcement. He's pushed some good ideas during the campaign, including more investment in community-based policing and increased efforts to engage youth residents in an effort to encourage them to stay in the city when they're adults.

Lattimore's dedication to Auburn cannot be questioned because he continues to step up to run for office. Every other year for the past 14, he's gone back and forth between successful runs for a city district on the county Legislature and failed runs for mayor. Now that term limits are forcing him out of county government, he's decided to see if he can get back on the council, where he served from 1988 to 1991. The problem for Lattimore, though, is he continued to bring the same generic campaign lines to this race that he tried without success in his four losses to Mayor Mike Quill. One wrinkle he did bring this year was his claim that crime has gotten so bad in Auburn that he no longer feels safe, a clear exaggeration meant to scare people into voting for him.

Otterstatter also has shown a propensity for hyperbole in his efforts to criticize the Democratic majority on council. He's on shaky ground with his inferences that Auburn's long-term population loss, an issue faced by the overwhelming majority of small upstate New York cities, is the responsibility of the current council. On the other hand, acknowledging challenges and being willing to speak up when he thinks the city should be doing something different and better would be useful for this council. We've seen the Democratic majority on Auburn City Council frequently avoid any hint of questioning the decisions of city management, including with the recent move to launch a brand new 25-person ambulance department without fresh outside expert analysis. The decision to adopt a 2-percent tax increase in this year's city budget at a time when so many residents and businesses have faced financial struggles, a vote that was done in a 4-1 party line vote, also reflected a lack of independence among the four current Democrats.

We have always advocated for highly qualified, intelligent and passionate city councilors, and for a balanced council that will engage in healthy public debate with each other and with city management, before moving forward with prudent policy decisions. This year, we believe Kent and Otterstatter are the best fits for achieving those goals.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

