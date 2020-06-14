Our view: Larger graduations can be done safely in CNY

On the 44th of 156 pages of the official state NYForward Reopening Guide, the following passage is worth a review in light of the current status of high school graduation ceremony restrictions:
"New York will reopen on a regional basis as each region meets the criteria necessary to protect public health. Just as COVID-19 impacted each state across the country — and each country across the globe — in a different way and at a different scale, so too does it impact different regions across our vast and diverse state differently."
To a large degree, despite plenty of vocal criticism, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stuck with this plan for a phased and regionalized reopening. Five defined regions — including Central New York, which includes Cayuga County — this weekend have moved into the third phase of the plan, which requires 14 days to monitor key COVID-19 testing and tracking metrics to make sure it's safe to expand.
This plan sets those five regions up for a transition into the fourth and final phase starting on June 26. That last phase includes arts, entertainment, recreation and educational services and activities. It sure seems like graduation ceremonies of any size, as long as social distancing and other safety measures can be in place, would fit the definition of a phase four activity.
But the governor so far has put graduations under a statewide umbrella. The latest guidance he provided was to allow outdoor ceremonies with 150 or fewer people, starting June 26.
That restriction on attendance is unreasonably low for high school graduating classes that are in regions on target to enter phase four in two weeks, especially when many of them have adequate outdoor space to spread large groups of people out. Auburn officials, for example, got out their measuring tape and crunched some numbers to determine they could hold a graduation ceremony for the whole class at one time and use just 25% of Holland Stadium.
We urge the governor to stick with his original plan and allow more high school classes to graduate together, in front of immediately family members, when the regional metrics show it is safe to do so.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
