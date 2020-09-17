Our view: Legal action against Auburn homeowner a necessary last resort

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A move by Auburn officials to condemn a perfectly habitable city home may be highly unusual, but the failure of the property owner to address criminal activity taking place there has left the city no other choice.

Auburn has had a public nuisance ordinance for decades, and recently dusted it off to go after the owner of 8 Delevan St., where reports of criminal activity are a common occurrence and where a man was shot to death last fall. The city contends "the property functioned as a 'drug house,' and the various comings and goings of those individuals involved in illicit activity had become a blight on the neighborhood."

Indeed, this isn't a case of "three strikes, you're out." Auburn Police Department records show 88 calls to the home over the past 13 months — with five of those coming in the first 10 days of this month alone.