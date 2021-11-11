Our view: Let public choose new Auburn school board member

The resignation of Auburn school board member Joe Sheppard last month leaves a vacancy on the nine-person board, and among the options for filling the seat, a special election is the best alternative.

The school board discussed what to do about the vacancy on Tuesday but came away split as to how to proceed. Among the options are leaving the seat vacant until the next board election comes along or appointing someone to step in immediately. Some board members like the idea of using the results of the 2021 election and simply appointing the person who got the highest number of votes but failed to secure a seat on the board.

Because locally elected boards in New York state are not required to hold special elections to fill vacancies, many choose to hand-pick their replacements. The problem with that approach is that it diminishes the voice of the public that is supposed to have direct say in who fills these seats. The best way to ensure that accountability continues when filling a vacancy is to hold a special election.

Sure, it would be easier to just give the seat to the previous highest vote-getter, but there are likely other people in the community who didn't run the last time who would not only be interested in participating on the board but might turn out to be really good at it.

The most common argument against special elections is that they cost money to run. In Auburn's case, the estimate is that this would amount to about $9,000. For Auburn, such a price tag amounts to 0.01% of the district's $83,800,000 annual budget.

One way to consider the impact of this cost is to view it through the prism of a typical family. In Auburn, the median household income in the district is about $50,000, according to the federal government's National Center for Education Statistics. For such a family, 0.01% amounts to $5. For a district that's also flush with federal COVID-19 relief funding, that 0.01% is hardly a huge price to pay for something as important as maintaining the democratic process of choosing school board members.

We urge the board to put a special election at the top of the list before voting on a method to fill its vacant seat.

he Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

