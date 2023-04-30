"What was important was not a race to the deadline, but a race to the right results."

That sentence from Gov. Kathy Hochul during her press conference to announce a state budget deal on Thursday night was the latest of several examples of she and Democratic majority leaders downplaying the important of the April 1 deadline for adopting New York's annual spending plan.

It's spin that we've argued against in this space, because late budgets cause problems for local governments, nonprofit agencies and others who need to know what aid to expect to from the state as they plan their own budgets. But the answers to those questions should come this week when budget bills are finally printed in the state Capitol.

The votes on those budget bills should then come three days later under a review period enshrined in the New York State Constitution, but a common practice in Albany over the years is to drop the waiting and vote under a loophole known as the "message of necessity." The concept is that there needs to be mechanism available when passing a bill immediately is an emergency. The real reason lawmakers have used these, though, is to keep the public from finding problems buried in the thousands of pages of text before the bills get passed.

We urge the governor to heed her own words — "a race to the right results" — and allow for the proper review of these budget bills. That's especially vital with because of what we're learning about this budget agreement. The deal is packed with policy changes ranging from criminal justice practices to how people power and heat their homes. We've seen far too many examples of rushed legislation in Albany producing unintended consequences that could have been avoided with a little more scrutiny.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd