Our view: Let upstate NY counties accelerate vaccinations

For all of the deserved criticism leveled at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for some of his COVID-19 pandemic responses, one policy that appeared to work well is worth remembering — because it's something the governor should be doing now but isn't.

In the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 caseload was decreasing across the state, New York state used a regionalized reopening plan. The idea was to allow areas of the state to restart certain activities and commerce based on infection and hospitalization levels in those areas. At the time, a statewide reopening was not safe because some areas, especially the New York City region, still had high community spread.

The regionalization approach worked well for much of the spring, summer and early fall. New York got some economic activity going again where it was safe and infections stayed down.

Ever since the holiday season surge in cases, however, Cuomo has largely abandoned the strategy of regionalization. And that's made for some bad public health and economic policy.