Our view: Let upstate NY counties accelerate vaccinations

For all of the deserved criticism leveled at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for some of his COVID-19 pandemic responses, one policy that appeared to work well is worth remembering — because it's something the governor should be doing now but isn't.
In the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 caseload was decreasing across the state, New York state used a regionalized reopening plan. The idea was to allow areas of the state to restart certain activities and commerce based on infection and hospitalization levels in those areas. At the time, a statewide reopening was not safe because some areas, especially the New York City region, still had high community spread.
The regionalization approach worked well for much of the spring, summer and early fall. New York got some economic activity going again where it was safe and infections stayed down.
Ever since the holiday season surge in cases, however, Cuomo has largely abandoned the strategy of regionalization. And that's made for some bad public health and economic policy.
Two examples particularly stand out. With respect to restaurants and bars, the governor has continued to keep a night curfew in place, and the ostensible reason is because there are higher infection rates in many parts of downstate New York, as well as a propensity for establishments in those densely populated places to get overcrowded.
That situation just doesn't exist in much of upstate New York, certainly not in central New York, where test positivity rates have been consistently around 1%.
The other example is with the state's vaccination eligibility rules. New York state is still in phase 1B of its prioritization program, with residents who are 50 or older, or those age 16 to 50 with qualifying health conditions, currently eligible along with certain essential workers.
What county health departments in many areas are seeing lately, though, are open vaccination appointment slots. Simply put, the supply is outpacing the demand, and that's a terrible scenario for ending this pandemic as soon as possible.
We urge the governor and his health commissioner to listen to the voices of the public health leaders on the ground throughout the state. Better yet, empower them to manage their vaccination rules at this stage based on what they are experiencing.
If places like Cayuga and Onondaga counties can accelerate their vaccination rates by opening up the eligibility pool to all adults without pushing the most vulnerable people to the back of the line, they should absolutely have the state's blessing to do so.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.