Friday will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it's our hope that American support for the besieged nation remains strong as the war drags on.

President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Monday to show the international community that the United States stands behind Ukraine, announcing additional military aid ahead of an expected Russian advance in the spring.

Some of Biden's most vocal critics panned the trip, arguing that the president should rather be spending his time focusing on immigration, the recent train derailment in Ohio and other domestic issues.

But we believe that most Americans understand the importance of supporting Ukraine. Thousands have been killed there and millions more chased from their homes as a result of Russia's unprovoked invasion. The world cannot stand by and allow Putin to succeed.

People in the Auburn area have shown their solidarity for Ukraine in many ways over the past year, raising money to support Ukranians displaced by the war and even taking refugees into their homes.

Some polls are showing that American support of Ukraine has dipped, which reflects the need for stronger bipartisan leadership on this issue instead of using it as yet another tool to inflame divisions.

Our representatives in Washington need to do their part, and we urge the community to continue to look for ways to support Ukraine, both in helping the refugees who are living in the community and in efforts to get relief to the people fighting and surviving on the ground.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.