Our view: Local voices must be heard on green energy projects

While overdue, it's good news that Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said she will soon fill the two local seats on the state siting board overseeing a sprawling solar farm proposed in the town of Conquest.

State law for the siting process that covers the 200-megawatt Garnett Energy Center proposal establishes a seven-person siting board, with two local residents joining five state officials. But the law does not require that those local posts be filled, even though local leaders are required to submit nominations to the state Legislature.

That's a flaw in the law's language that must be fixed. Hochul may be doing the right thing, but there's no guarantee that would have happened if not for the attention these vacancies recently received after Assemblyman Brian Manktelow drafted a letter about the matter and issued a press release.

There's also no guarantee that future governors would so the same thing and make the appointments.

To that end, we wholeheartedly support legislation that Manktelow is co-sponsoring that prevents a siting board from making official decisions without the local "ad hoc" seats filled. Without those two people serving on the board, local say on such decisions is completely eliminated.

Manktelow also raises a good point about a new process that's recently become law to replace the review board being used for the Conquest project. In an effort so hasten the development of green energy power generation in New York state, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature pushed through a law that established an Office of Renewable Energy Siting. That office, not a siting board, now has final say on big projects and has no local representation whatsoever.

A large windmill farm proposed in southern Cayuga County is being reviewed under that process.

That's a flaw that needs to be fixed, as well, and we hope that our local representatives join Manktelow in advocating for legislative changes that restore some level of official local input in these decisions that have a major impact on communities.

The Citizen editorial board includes President and Director of Local sales and Marketing Michelle Bowers, Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer and Managing Editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0