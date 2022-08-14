Our view: Make a plan for Cayuga County office building

The six-story building in Auburn housing most of the offices supporting the government of Cayuga County needs attention, and the decision about what to do about it has been put off long enough.

In the latest chapter of an on-and-off discussion going back more than 15 years, an engineering firm hired by the county has come back with an assessment suggesting that the current office space be renovated — after the completion of a major addition.

The latest proposal would come with a price tag of about $35 million, but the longer a decision is put off about what to do, the more expensive the project becomes and the more expensive maintaining/repairing the badly outdated county office building becomes. We understand resistance to the idea of spending tens of millions of taxpayers on anything, but sometimes there's no choice. The county is in a good financial position, with funds set aside to lower borrowing costs as well as strong credit to be able to finance the project inexpensively.

Legislature Chair David Gould reiterated that the feasibility study is just the beginning and that the next step should be having the county commit to a plan. He is absolutely correct that making a decision and then moving forward is long overdue.

Long-retired members of the Legislature talked about this issue. And then they talked some more. But nothing of substance was ever done about it. At this point all options are still on the table. The county could build a brand-new facility; buy another building and have it renovated to suit its needs; or renovate the current 160 Genesee St. building — with or without an expansion.

The time has come for progress to finally be made. We urge lawmakers to have a meaningful public discussion on the pros and cons of all of the options and come to a consensus once and for all on how to move forward.

